1/10 Australia's captain Steve Smith and Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim share the spoils as an enthralling series end tied 1-1. AP

2/10 Predictably Nathan Lyon caused several problems amongst the Bangladeshi batsman as he went on to bag six wickets for 60 on Day 4 to bowl out the hosts for 157 in the 2nd innings. AP

3/10 Pat Cummins grasped a spectacular catch in the deep to dismiss Bangladesh's Mominul Haque. AP

4/10 Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade had a superb time behind the stumps as he effected three stumpings in the 2nd Test. Became the 1st Aussie keeper in 62 years with three stumpings in a Test. AP

5/10 Teammates congratulate Nathan Lyon after he finished with best bowling figures of 13 wickets for 154 runs by an Australian in Asia. AP

6/10 Mustafizur Rahman got rid off the dangerous David Warner early in the 2nd innings to reduce Australia to 13/1 in their chase of 87. AP

7/10 Australia lost skipper Steven Smith for 16 as he got a thin edge to the keeper off Taijul Islam's bowling. AP

8/10 After two quick wickets of Smith and Matt Renshaw, there was slight opening for the hosts to mount pressure at 48 for 3, but Australia's Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell held their nerve to guide their team to a 7-wicket win. AP

9/10 Australia's captain Steven Smith, right, shakes hand with Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim after their victory over the host team. AP