1/7
The day belonged to Australia's Nathan Lyon, who scalped his third consecutive third five-for. However, Bangladesh fought back, courtesy twin fifties from captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC
The day belonged to Australia's Nathan Lyon, who scalped his third consecutive third five-for. Howev
2/7
Bangladesh were dealt an early blow when Nathan Lyon trapped hosts' mainstay Tamim Iqbal for 9. AP
Bangladesh were dealt an early blow when Nathan Lyon trapped hosts' mainstay Tamim Iqbal for 9. AP
3/7
Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar with his teammates. AP
Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar with his teammates. A
4/7
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan for 24. AP
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan for 24. AP
5/7
Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman forged a 105-run stand to pull the hosts out of trouble. AP
Bangladesh's captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman forged a 105-run stand to pull the hosts out
6/7
Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman counter-attacked before perishing for 66 against Nathan Lyon. AP
Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman counter-attacked before perishing for 66 against Nathan Lyon. AP
7/7
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim slammed his 18th Test fifty and remained unbeaten on 62. AP
Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim slammed his 18th Test fifty and remained unbeaten on 62. AP