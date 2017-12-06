1/8 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after bowling England's Jonny Bairstow to win the second Ashes Test match. Australia won the Adelaide Test by 120 runs on Day 5, with Josh Hazlewood striking twice in the first three overs and Starc finishing off the tail. Reuters Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with teammates after bowling England's Jonny Bairstow to win t

2/8 England's batsmen Joe Root, right, and Chris Woakes walk on for the start of the fifth day of their Ashes Test match against Australia in Adelaide. England, with six wickets in hand, needed 178 runs to win when Day 5 started. AP England's batsmen Joe Root, right, and Chris Woakes walk on for the start of the fifth day of their

3/8 Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root, left, caught behind for 67 runs during Day 5. AP Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root, left, caught behind

4/8 England's Craig Overton, left, falls to his knees after being hint by a delivery from Australia's Pat Cummins, right. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) England's Craig Overton, left, falls to his knees after being hint by a delivery from Australia's Pa

5/8 Australia's Mitchell Starc, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England's Craig Overton, left, during the fifth day of their Ashes Test match in Adelaide.<br />AP Australia's Mitchell Starc, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Englan

6/8 Australian players celebrate after winning the Adelaide Test. They will next head to Perth with a 2-0 lead with three matches left to play. AP Australian players celebrate after winning the Adelaide Test. They will next head to Perth with a 2-

7/8 The scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval has the details for the final day of the Ashes Test match between England And Australia. AP The scoreboard at the Adelaide Oval has the details for the final day of the Ashes Test match betwee