1/9 Bangladesh complete a landmark win in Test by defeating Australia by 20 runs in the 1st Test of the 2-match series. AP Bangladesh complete a landmark win in Test by defeating Australia by 20 runs in the 1st Test of the

2/9 The world no.1 all rounder Shakib Al Hasan, lived upto his billing as he scored 84-in the first innings and bagged 10-wicket haul in the match to be crowned as Man of the Match. AFP The world no.1 all rounder Shakib Al Hasan, lived upto his billing as he scored 84-in the first inni

3/9 The way David Warner was batting, it looked like he was going to take Australia to victory. But he was dismissed for 112 and his century ended in a losing cause.AP The way David Warner was batting, it looked like he was going to take Australia to victory. But he w

4/9 Australia's captain Steve Smith walked back to the pavilion after he was dismissed caught behind by Bangladesh's Sakib Al Hasan. AP Australia's captain Steve Smith walked back to the pavilion after he was dismissed caught behind by

5/9 Shakib Al Hasan kept picking wickets to peg Australia back, he bowled Glenn Maxwell first ball after Lunch. AP Shakib Al Hasan kept picking wickets to peg Australia back, he bowled Glenn Maxwell first ball after

6/9 Bangladesh attacked with players surrounding the bat as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade became another of Shakib's victim. AP Bangladesh attacked with players surrounding the bat as Australia's wicketkeeper Matthew Wade became

7/9 Pat Cummins did his best by playing a few attacking shots to get closer to the target of 264, but in the end he remained unbeaten on 33 but lost partners from the other end. AFP Pat Cummins did his best by playing a few attacking shots to get closer to the target of 264, but in

8/9 Taijul Islam celebrates after taking the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood to record a stunning victory over the mighty Aussies. AFP Taijul Islam celebrates after taking the last wicket of Josh Hazlewood to record a stunning victory