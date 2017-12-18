1/7 Australian players celebrate after winning the third Ashes Test by an innings and 41 runs at Perth, WACA. The home side take an unassailable 3-0 lead in 5-match series. Reuters Australian players celebrate after winning the third Ashes Test by an innings and 41 runs at Perth,

2/7 Australia's captain, Steve Smith and his deputy, David Warner pose with the Ashes urn in the dressing room after thrashing England in the third Test. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC Australia's captain, Steve Smith and his deputy, David Warner pose with the Ashes urn in the dressin

3/7 Australia maintain their dominance over England at the WACA not having faced defeat at the venue since 1978. AFP Australia maintain their dominance over England at the WACA not having faced defeat at the venue sin

4/7 England's number 11 James Anderson was hit on the helmet by Pat Cummins of his first ball in the second innings. AP England's number 11 James Anderson was hit on the helmet by Pat Cummins of his first ball in the sec

5/7 Pacer Josh Hazlewood ripped English batting apart taking a 5-wicket haul in the 2nd innings of the Perth Test to help Australia regain the Ashes. AP Pacer Josh Hazlewood ripped English batting apart taking a 5-wicket haul in the 2nd innings of the P

6/7 Australian players celebrate the fall of the last England wicket, Chris Woakes, edges it to Tim Paine off Pat Cummins' bowling. AP Australian players celebrate the fall of the last England wicket, Chris Woakes, edges it to Tim Pain