1/10 England ended the Day 4 of the day-night Ashes Test at 176 for 4, chasing 354 for victory. AP

2/10 For England, James Anderson started the day well as he took out the overnight pair of Peter Handscomb and Nathan Lyon early morning. AP

3/10 Chris Woakes too continued his good rhythm from Day 3. Here Craig Overton, catches out Australia's Tim Paine for 11 runs of his bowling. AP

4/10 Shaun Marsh too fell cheaply as he bowled for 19 runs by Chris Woakes. AP

5/10 James Anderson, who here holds up the ball, took his first five-wicket haul in Australia on Tuesday. AP

6/10 Due to their inspired bowling display, England were set a target of 354. The opener, Cook and Stoneman gave the visitors a good start, adding 53 runs together. AP

7/10 Nathan Lyon got the first wicket for Australia when he pinned Cook LBW with the help of a DRS. AP

8/10 Joe Root, after the fall of Stoneman and James Vince, stitched a vital partnership with Dawid Malan. AP

9/10 Dawid Malan, center, is bowled for 29 runs by Australia's Pat Cummins, bringing Chris Woakes at the crease for the last few overs. AP