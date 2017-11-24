1/8 James Vince's patient innings helped England end Day 1 on a steady note. AP James Vince's patient innings helped England end Day 1 on a steady note. AP

2/8 Australia got off to a perfect start as Mitchell Starc got rid of Alastair Cook in the third over. AP Australia got off to a perfect start as Mitchell Starc got rid of Alastair Cook in the third over. A

3/8 Mark Stoneman gave Vince company scored 53 of 159 balls. AP Mark Stoneman gave Vince company scored 53 of 159 balls. AP

4/8 James Vince looked assured against the Australian bowling attack. AP James Vince looked assured against the Australian bowling attack. AP

5/8 Mark Stoneman was dismissed by Pat Cummins as Australia fought back into the match. AP Mark Stoneman was dismissed by Pat Cummins as Australia fought back into the match. AP

6/8 Nathan Lyon's acrobatic piece of fielding led to James Vince's run out as Australia dismissed Vince and Stoneman within a span of five overs. AP Nathan Lyon's acrobatic piece of fielding led to James Vince's run out as Australia dismissed Vince

7/8 Vince was 17 runs short of his first Test ton and was visibly upset about missing it. Reuters Vince was 17 runs short of his first Test ton and was visibly upset about missing it. Reuters