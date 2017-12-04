1/8 The day begin with Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews resuming at 131-3. They batted out the first session showing previously unseen grit from the Lankan side. AP The day begin with Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews resuming at 131-3. They bat

2/8 The present and former Lankan skippers treated the bowling with merit and managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. They stitched on an invaluable 181-run partnership to script a fightback against the Indian side. AP The present and former Lankan skippers treated the bowling with merit and managed to keep the scoreb

3/8 The Lankan batting flourised not only because of Chandimal and Mathews, but owing to the woeful catching of the Indian fielders. AP The Lankan batting flourised not only because of Chandimal and Mathews, but owing to the woeful catc

4/8 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews raises his bat after scoring a century. This was his first century since 2015 and he went 19 matches without reaching the triple digits. Mathews was out for 111. AP Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews raises his bat after scoring a century. This was his first century since

5/8 Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal stuck on and continued with his job like a thorough professional and reached yet another personal milestone as he hit his 10th Test century. He batted the entire day and faced 341 balls to reach his 147 and was not out at the end of the day's play. AP ) Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal stuck on and continued with his job like a thorough professional

6/8 In the final session, the bowlers got India right back into the game as Ravichandran Ashwin snared the wickets of debutant Roshen Silva and Dickwella to leave the Lankan batting line-up struggling to cross the follow-on mark. AP In the final session, the bowlers got India right back into the game as Ravichandran Ashwin snared t

7/8 The fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma also took a wicket each in the final session to expose the frailties of the Lankan lower order and ensure India ended the day with a considerable lead over their neighbours. AP The fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma also took a wicket each in the final session to ex