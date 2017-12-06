1/9 Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal and Sandakan started Day 4's play at 356/9 and managed to add only 17 runs before the skipper was sent back by Ishant Sharma to fold the Lankan innings at 373/10. AP Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal and Sandakan started Day 4's play at 356/9 and managed to add o

2/9 Sri Lankan players took to the field wearing anti-pollution masks. The bowlers were upto the task as they struck early to get rid of first innings centurion Murali Vijay for 9. AP

3/9 Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal(C) appeals unsuccessfully for Ajinkya Rahane's wicket. Rahane who was sent up the order couldn't shrug off his recent slump in form as his torrid run continued when he got out for 10 off Dilruwan Perera's bowling. AP

4/9 Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal vomits during the fourth day unable to adjust to the air quality in New Delhi. AP

5/9 Birthday boy Shikhar Dhawan top scored with 67 in a day where India looked to pile up runs fast to have a go at the Sri Lankan batting after giving them a uphill target. AP

6/9 India's Cheteshwar Pujara, left, watches his shot. He played an uncannily fast-paced innings and missed on a well-deserved half-century by a solitary run. AP

7/9 India's captain Virat Kohli scored yet another half-century to take his series total to a whopping 606 runs. India went on to declare at 246/5 giving Chandimal and his boys a stiff target of 410. AP

8/9 Facing a daunting target of 410, the Lankans were off to a horrendous start as they lost their opener Samarawickrama in the sixth over to a hostile delivery from Mohammed Shami. AP