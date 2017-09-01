1/12 India won the 4th ODI against Sri Lanka by 168 runs. Here, captain Virat Kohli congratulates teammate Manish Pandey after the victory in Colombo. AP India won the 4th ODI against Sri Lanka by 168 runs. Here, captain Virat Kohli congratulates teammat

2/12 India won the toss and chose to bat. Vishwa Fernando celebrates the dismissal of India's Shikhar Dhawan during their fourth ODI in Colombo. AP

3/12 India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and Rohit Sharma run between the wickets during their 219-run partnership. AP

4/12 India's captain Virat Kohli raises the bat to celebrate his 29th century during the fourth ODI in Colombo. AP

5/12 Rohit Sharma celebrates scoring another century, his second in as many matches. AP

6/12 Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of Virat Kohli, who got out after scoring 131. AP

7/12 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews celebrates the dismissal of Rohit Sharma during their fourth ODI in Colombo. AP

8/12 Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Manish Pandey run between the wickets during their unbeaten 101-run partnership. AP

9/12 Shardul Thakur dismissed Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella to get his first wicket during fourth ODI in Colombo. AP

10/12 Lokesh Rahul ran out Kusal Medis. Here, he celebrates the dismissal with his teammates during the fourth ODI in Colombo. AP

11/12 Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews was the lone fighter. Here he raises his bat after scoring a fifty during fourth ODI in Colombo. AP