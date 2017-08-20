1/9 England started their foray into pink-ball cricket with a resounding win of an innings and 209 runs against West Indies. Reuters England started their foray into pink-ball cricket with a resounding win of an innings and 209 runs

2/9 England's James Anderson started the proceeding for his team as he got the overnight batsman Kyle Hope caught early in the day.Reuters England's James Anderson started the proceeding for his team as he got the overnight batsman Kyle Ho

3/9 A mix-up between Kieran Powell and Shai Hope cost the former his wicket, reducing the visitors to 47 for 3. Reuters A mix-up between Kieran Powell and Shai Hope cost the former his wicket, reducing the visitors to 47

4/9 Shai Hope himself couldn't do much to help his team as he was bowled out by England's Toby Roland-Jones shortly afterwards. Reuters Shai Hope himself couldn't do much to help his team as he was bowled out by England's Toby Roland-Jo

5/9 West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood tried his best to avert the inevitable with a fighting fifty. However, lacking any support, he couldn't save his team from the follow-on as they were dismissed for 168. Reuters West Indies' Jermaine Blackwood tried his best to avert the inevitable with a fighting fifty. Howeve

6/9 The veteran James Anderson broke the opening stand in the second innings by taking the wicket of Kieran Powell. Reuters The veteran James Anderson broke the opening stand in the second innings by taking the wicket of Kie

7/9 As the day (or the night) went on, it became increasingly obvious that England would wrap up the Test in just three days. Reuters As the day (or the night) went on, it became increasingly obvious that England would wrap up the Tes

8/9 Meanwhile, Stuart Broad became the second highest wicket-taker for England when he took the wicket of Shane Dowrich, surpassing Ian Botham's tally of 383 wickets. Reuters Meanwhile, Stuart Broad became the second highest wicket-taker for England when he took the wicket o