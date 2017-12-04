1/10 England's James Anderson, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Cameron Bancroft for four runs during the third day of their Ashes Test match at Adelaide. England finally got the pink ball to swing on Monday but it still looked too little, too late and Australia will go into day four on 53 for four with a lead of 268 runs. AP England's James Anderson, center, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's C

2/10 Englands batsmen England's Alastair Cook, right, and James Vince run out to start the third day of the Adelaide Test. AP Englands batsmen England's Alastair Cook, right, and James Vince run out to start the third day of t

3/10 England's Joe Root, left, walks off after he was caught out for eight runs against Australia during the third day. AP England's Joe Root, left, walks off after he was caught out for eight runs against Australia during

4/10 England's Dawid Malan, second left, deals with a high delivery from Mitchell Starc, right. Malan got a life when he successfully referred an lbw decision but made his exit for 19 England's Dawid Malan, second left, deals with a high delivery from Mitchell Starc, right. Malan got

5/10 England's Jonny Bairstow watches as Australia's Nathan Lyon dives to take a catch to dismiss England's Moeen Ali. Reuters England's Jonny Bairstow watches as Australia's Nathan Lyon dives to take a catch to dismiss England

6/10 Australia's Mitchell Starc reaches out to take the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, caught and bowled for 21 runs. Australia's Mitchell Starc reaches out to take the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, caught and bo

7/10 England take to the ground to start the second innings against Australia. AP England take to the ground to start the second innings against Australia. AP

8/10 England and Australia play under the lights as the sun sets during the third day of their Ashes Test match at the Adelaide Oval. AP England and Australia play under the lights as the sun sets during the third day of their Ashes Test

9/10 England's James Anderson reacts as he celebrates with teammates after appealing successfully for LBW for Australia's captain Steve Smith, but the decision was overturned on appeal. Reuters England's James Anderson reacts as he celebrates with teammates after appealing successfully for LBW