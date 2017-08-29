1/10 David Warner silenced his critics with a vital half-century on a spiteful pitch and remained unbeaten on 75 at the close of play on Day 3. AP David Warner silenced his critics with a vital half-century on a spiteful pitch and remained unbeate

2/10 Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked the the first wicket on Day 3 getting rid of nightwatchman Taijul Islam. AP Australian spinner Nathan Lyon picked the the first wicket on Day 3 getting rid of nightwatchman Tai

3/10 Bangladesh's opener Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by Australia's Pat Cummins for 78. The left-hander top scored with 78 in the 2nd innings. AP Bangladesh's opener Tamim Iqbal was dismissed by Australia's Pat Cummins for 78. The left-hander top

4/10 Mehidy Hasan played his strokes in his innings of 26 lower down the order to take Bangladesh over 200 in the 2nd innings. Hasan was the last wicket to fall, after the home side was bowled out for 221 in the 2nd innings, giving Australia a target of 265. AP Mehidy Hasan played his strokes in his innings of 26 lower down the order to take Bangladesh over 20

5/10 Off-spiner Nathan Lyon was the chief wicket-taker for Australia as he finished with 6 wickets in the 2nd innings. Teammates applauded his efforts as he led the Aussies after the end of Bangladesh's 2nd innings. AP Off-spiner Nathan Lyon was the chief wicket-taker for Australia as he finished with 6 wickets in the

6/10 Australian opener Matt Renshaw fell cheaply in the chase as Mehidy Hasan trapped him leg before wicket in the 9th over of Australia's 2nd innings. AP Australian opener Matt Renshaw fell cheaply in the chase as Mehidy Hasan trapped him leg before wick

7/10 Bangladesh struck again in the space six deliveries as left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan doubled Australia's misery after getting the wicket of Usman Khwaja. AP Bangladesh struck again in the space six deliveries as left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan doubled Aust

8/10 Australia's senior most batting pair David Warner and captain Steve Smith got together after the fall of two quick wickets as they went on to add 81-runs for the 3rd wicket before Stumps on Day 3. AP Australia's senior most batting pair David Warner and captain Steve Smith got together after the fal

9/10 Hot-headed David Warner got into an altercation with Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman. Tamim Iqbal intervened to calm things down. AP Hot-headed David Warner got into an altercation with Bangladesh's Sabbir Rahman. Tamim Iqbal interve