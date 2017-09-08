1/12 Ben Stokes took 6-22 for England in a sizzling spell of swing bowling to dent West Indies' hopes of a first series win in England since 1988. AP Ben Stokes took 6-22 for England in a sizzling spell of swing bowling to dent West Indies' hopes of

2/12 A day that started in bright sunshine became overcast and showery, and the quick bowlers took advantage. James Anderson took two wickets in a rain-shortened first session to move to 499 career test wickets and one shy of becoming just the sixth player to 500. AP

3/12 West Indies' Kraigg Brathwaite leaves the pitch after being caught by England's Jonny Bairstow off the bowling of England's James Anderson. AP

4/12 West Indies batsman Shai Hope plays a shot en route to his 29 on Day 1 of the third Test. AP

5/12 An official surveys the pitch as rain stops play on the first day of the third test match between England and the West Indies at Lord's. AP

6/12 Ben Stokes ripped through the West Indies lineup after lunch. He celebrates taking the wicket of Roston Chase. AP

7/12 Jermaine Blackwood is bowled by England's Toby Roland-Jones. Recalled by England at his home ground, Roland-Jones contributed 2-32. AP

8/12 Swinging the ball both ways, Ben Stokes was near-unplayable in his 14.3 overs, epitomized by deliveries that bowled Roston Chase and Jason Holder and gave them no chance. West Indies was 123 all out in its first innings. AP

9/12 West Indies' quicks found just as much help from the Lord's pitch, which was hosting a test in September for the first time. AP

10/12 Joe Root was cramped for space and edged to first slip for just one run. AP

11/12 Joe Root's wicket was the one West Indies really wanted and it sparked raucous celebrations. AP