1/8 England players line up for the opening ceremonies for their Ashes test match against Australia in Adelaide. AP England players line up for the opening ceremonies for their Ashes test match against Australia in A

2/8 England's Craig Overton, center, celebrates with teammates Jonny Bairstow, left, and Alastair Cook after bowling out Australia's Steve Smith for 40 runs during their Ashes test match in Adelaide. AP England's Craig Overton, center, celebrates with teammates Jonny Bairstow, left, and Alastair Cook a

3/8 Australia's Steve Smith turns to see he's bowled out for 40 runs by England's Craig Overton, right, during their Ashes test match in Adelaide. AP Australia's Steve Smith turns to see he's bowled out for 40 runs by England's Craig Overton, right,

4/8 England's Craig Overton, left, lays on the ground after attempting to field a ball hit by Australia's Steve Smith, right, during their Ashes test match in Adelaide. AP England's Craig Overton, left, lays on the ground after attempting to field a ball hit by Australia'

5/8 Ashes without sledging is impossible. Australia's Steve Smith, left, and England's Stuart Broad have words mid-wicket during their Ashes. AP Ashes without sledging is impossible. Australia's Steve Smith, left, and England's Stuart Broad have

6/8 England's Stuart Broad, left, dives in attempt to field off his own bowling to Australia's Cameron Bancroft. AP England's Stuart Broad, left, dives in attempt to field off his own bowling to Australia's Cameron B

7/8 Umpire Aleem Dar, center, calls for the ball as players leave the ground as rain begins to fall during the Ashes test match between England and Australia in Adelaide. AP Umpire Aleem Dar, center, calls for the ball as players leave the ground as rain begins to fall duri