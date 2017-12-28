1/6 England's Alastair Cook walks off the ground not out on 244 at stumps on Day 3 to a warm applause from the crowd. The visitors lead by 164 runs. AP England's Alastair Cook walks off the ground not out on 244 at stumps on Day 3 to a warm applause fr

2/6 England's Joe Root kicks at the ground after he was caught out for 61 runs against Australia. Root's failure to convert fifties into centuries continued. AP

3/6 England's Dawid Malan walks off after he was adjudged LBW off the bowling of Australia's Josh Hazlewood for 14 runs. Replays showed that he had inside-edged it and a review would've saved him. AP

4/6 Australia's Nathan Lyon, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of England's Moeen Ali for 20. England went from 218/2 to 307/6. AP

5/6 England's Alastair Cook smiles as he celebrates making his fifth double ton, against Australia during the third day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. AP