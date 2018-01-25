1/5 A massive volcano erupted in the Philippines on Tuesday. As lava flowed more than one mile from Mount Mayon, thousands of villagers were left scrambling. AP A massive volcano erupted in the Philippines on Tuesday. As lava flowed more than one mile from...

The authorities have warned people off a six-kilometre radius around the volcano, and have issued a level four alert as concern grew over the possibility of stronger and more dangerous eruptions. Reuters

A total of 60,821 people who resided in the danger zone were evacuated and relocated to 30 shelters in the region. AP

Authorities have closed airports in the region, while periodic ash showers have made driving on some roads nearly impossible. Local governments have advised residents to wear facial masks and goggles. AP