Millions of tonnes of ash and rocks from an erupting volcano in Philippines could bury nearby communities due to heavy rain, authorities said on Saturday, as tens of thousands flee over fears of a deadly explosion.

Mayon volcano emits ash during its mild eruption at sunset, as seen from Legazpi city, Albay province around 340 kilometers southeast of Manila in Philippines.

The official Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued the warning as heavy rains lashed the area surrounding the Mayon volcano, which has been emitting flaming lava and giant clouds of superheated ash for about a week.

Residents take photos as Mayon volcano continues its mild eruption as seen from Legazpi city. Authorities said rainwater could combine with the volcanic ash and rock to form deadly, fast-moving mudflows — called "lahars" — that could sweep away entire settlements.