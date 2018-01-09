1/4
Penelope Cruz shined at the special screening of her upcoming film The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Image from AP/Chris Pizzello
Penelope Cruz shined at the special screening of her upcoming film The Assassination of Gianni...
2/4
Ricky Martin cut a dapper figure at the screening too, dressed in a sharp black suit. Image from AP/Chris Pizzello
Ricky Martin cut a dapper figure at the screening too, dressed in a sharp black suit. Image from...
3/4
The cast of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Image from AP/Chris Pizzello
The cast of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Image from AP/Chris Pizzello
4/4
Darren Criss, a caste member, poses for the photographers at the screening. Image from AP/Chris Pizzello
Darren Criss, a caste member, poses for the photographers at the screening. Image from AP/Chris...