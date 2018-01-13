1/4 At least four people were killed on Saturday after a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven persons crashed off the Mumbai coast minutes after it took off. Image courtesy: Twitter @IndiaCoastGuard At least four people were killed on Saturday after a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven persons...

2/4 The helicopter with five ONGC officers and two pilots, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am. The chopper went missing around 10.40 hours, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by Indian Coast Guard. Image courtesy: Twitter @IndiaCoastGuard The helicopter with five ONGC officers and two pilots, took off from Juhu aerodrome at 10.25 am....

3/4 The Navy had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation, while surveillance aircraft P8i was also pressed into service. The Coast Guard had also diverted its ships to search the missing chopper. image courtesy: Twitter/@DefenceMinIndia The Navy had deployed its stealth frigate INS Teg for the search operation, while surveillance...