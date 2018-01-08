1/10 Australia on Monday bowled out England for 180 in Sydney to win the Test by an innings and 123 runs, ending the series with a 4-0 scoreline. Here, captain Steve Smith poses for the photo with teammates. AP Australia on Monday bowled out England for 180 in Sydney to win the Test by an innings and 123...

2/10 England's Jonny Bairstow, left, and Moeen Ali walked out to bat against Australia in the morning as overnight batsman Joe Root was hospitalised for severe dehydration. AP England's Jonny Bairstow, left, and Moeen Ali walked out to bat against Australia in the morning...

3/10 Joe Root arrives just as play begins on the last day of their Ashes Test match against Australia in Sydney. AP Joe Root arrives just as play begins on the last day of their Ashes Test match against Australia...

4/10 Moeen Ali's troublesome tour ended when he was trapped LBW by Australia's Nathan Lyon. AP Moeen Ali's troublesome tour ended when he was trapped LBW by Australia's Nathan Lyon. AP

5/10 Joe Root, who resumed his innings after the fall of Moeen Ali's wicket, during a break of play against Australia. AP Joe Root, who resumed his innings after the fall of Moeen Ali's wicket, during a break of play...

6/10 Joe Root tried to fight his illness but retired hurt for the second time when he couldn't walk out with Bairstow after the lunch break. AP Joe Root tried to fight his illness but retired hurt for the second time when he couldn't walk...

7/10 Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, who fell after scoring 38. AP Pat Cummins celebrates taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow, who fell after scoring 38. AP

8/10 Pat Cummins bounced out Stuart Broad, taking his wicket in the same over as that of Bairstow. AP Pat Cummins bounced out Stuart Broad, taking his wicket in the same over as that of Bairstow. AP

9/10 Australian players celebrate as the last England wicket falls the last day of their Ashes Test match in Sydney. AP Australian players celebrate as the last England wicket falls the last day of their Ashes Test...