1/5 Torrential rains in France caused flooding in the eastern and northern parts of the country, with the Seine river rising in Paris and bursting its banks on Tuesday. AP Torrential rains in France caused flooding in the eastern and northern parts of the country, with...

2/5 Heavy rains have lashed France for several days. Some towns and villages in the east are already inundated, leaving homes and shops filled with muddy water. AP Heavy rains have lashed France for several days. Some towns and villages in the east are already...

3/5 Water from the Seine river has already submerged riverside parks and footpaths, forcing closure of seven metro station of Paris. Soldiers have been deployed to help evacuate the population, with several rescue teams patrolling flooded streets on small boats. AP Water from the Seine river has already submerged riverside parks and footpaths, forcing closure...

4/5 The river has risen to a height of 4.57 meters, several meters higher than its normal level. Twenty departments were placed on orange alerts over the rising waters in France, with officials warning the flooding could also prompt power outages, while several dikes were also said to be at risk of failing. AP The river has risen to a height of 4.57 meters, several meters higher than its normal level....