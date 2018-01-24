1/7 Ahead of its release on Thursday, protests broke out in various parts of India against the period drama 'Padmaavat'. Reuters Ahead of its release on Thursday, protests broke out in various parts of India against the period...

2/7 At least 30 motorcyles were set on fire and several other vehicles parked outside three city malls were damaged by protesters on Tuesday. Reuters

3/7 Ahmedabad police commissioner AK Singh said several people have been arrested over the violence that broke out on Tuesday. Reuters

4/7 Prohibitory orders were imposed in Gurugram till Sunday to maintain law and order situation, in view of Karni Sena threatening to target theatres screening the film. PTI

5/7 However, the Haryana government said that it would implement the Supreme Court order that allowed the screening of the movie. PTI

6/7 Protests continued in Bhopal too, where the Madhya Pradesh Rajput Samaj protested at the district collector's office and submitted a memorandum of their demands. PTI