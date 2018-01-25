1/7 Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, violent protests and vandalism were reported across the country on Wednesday. PTI Ahead of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film Padmaavat, violent protests...

2/7 Even after the Supreme Court of India's strict orders to screen the film, protests have continued although several state-imposed bans have been rolled back. PTI

3/7 Karni Sena members protesting the movie allegedly damaged two state roadways buses in Jaipur and blocked a road in the city's Kalwar area while scores of activists were held in Mumbai and Nashik. PTI

4/7 A bus was torched and a highway blocked in Haryana's Gurugram where protesters violated prohibitory orders while the police had to use force to disperse an agitating mob in Lucknow. PTI

5/7 With the fringe outfits opposing the movie remaining defiant, the Multiplex Association of India, which represents about 75 percent of multiplex owners, said the film would not be screened in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Goa. PTI

6/7 According to police in Mumbai, over 35 supporters of Karni Sena, protesting against Padmaavat have been detained. PTI