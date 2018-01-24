1/4
Deepika Padukone recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from the Almighty prior to her film, Padmaavat's release. Image by Firstpost.
Padmaavat star Deepika Padukone prays at the Siddhivinayak temple before her film's 25 January release. Image by Firstpost.
Padukone stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat. Image by Firstpost.
The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and marks the third time that Padukone has collaborated with him. Image from Firstpost.
