1/7 Pakistan continues to reel from riots over the alleged rape and murder of eight-year-old Zainab Ansari in country's Punjab province. The incident has sparked outrage across the country. AP

2/7 Eight-year-old Zainab Ansari went missing last week while going to a nearby home for Quranic studies while her parents were away at a pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. AP

3/7 Zainab's body was found on Tuesday in a garbage bin according to senior police officer Imran Nawaz Khan. Six girls have been sexually assaulted in recent months in Kasur and police are probing where there is a connection in the cases. AP

4/7 Mobs attacked a police station and a nearby government building in eastern Punjab province on Wednesday, triggering clashes that left at least two people dead and several injured. AP

5/7 Samaa TV presenter Kiran Naz hosted a news bulletin with her daughter and delivered a statement on the events following the alleged abduction, rape and killing. AP

6/7 Activists on social media have condemned the Pakistani government for failing to arrest those involved in the crime. AP