1/7 Thousands of Orthodox Christians in parts of the world throng rivers and ponds to mark Epiphany in commemoration of the baptism of Jesus Christ at the Jordan river. AP Thousands of Orthodox Christians in parts of the world throng rivers and ponds to mark Epiphany...

2/7 The Russian president, Vladimir Putin joined pilgrims to take the icy dip and known to have become a frequent attendee of Russian Orthodox ceremonies. AP The Russian president, Vladimir Putin joined pilgrims to take the icy dip and known to have...

3/7 Many Russians followed suit, submerged themselves in the freezing waters in a widely-observed ritual normally observed on 18-19 of January and which last year saw two million people take the plunge. AP Many Russians followed suit, submerged themselves in the freezing waters in a widely-observed...

4/7 The 65-years-old leader, who is campaigning for re-election in the presidential poll, grew up under the Communist rule where an open show of religion was frowned upon. As president, Putin has given the church a major voice in society. AP The 65-years-old leader, who is campaigning for re-election in the presidential poll, grew up...

5/7 In Orthodox tradition, water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered holy and pure, and believers attribute healing powers to it. AP In Orthodox tradition, water blessed by a priest during Epiphany week is considered holy and...

6/7 Many Christians also observe Epiphany to recall the three wise men who followed a star to find baby Jesus. AP Many Christians also observe Epiphany to recall the three wise men who followed a star to find...