1/8 Activists blocked roads and clashed with police in Honduras as part of nationwide protests on Saturday against the contested re-election of President Juan Orlando Hernandez. AP

2/8 Following a disputed election marred by irregularities, incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez was declared the victor and will be inaugurated on 27 January . The opposition does not recognize Hernandez's victory and are protesting against the result. AP

3/8 The left-wing Alliance in Opposition is against the dictatorship and heading the protest campaign insisting that the election was stolen from its candidate, former TV anchor Salvador Nasrallah and called for a national strike. AP

4/8 Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds jailed since Hernandez was declared winner of 26 November run-off election after a three week stretch of often-interrupted ballot counting. AP

5/8 Opposition presidential candidate Salvador Nasralla made a livestream broadcast along with supporters during clashes with military police in the Policarpo Paz Garcia neighborhood of Tegucigalpa in Honduras on Saturday. AP

6/8 The government deployed police and soldiers to confront protesters. One demonstrator was shot dead dead on Saturday while seven others were detained. AP

7/8 In Tegucigalpa, police fired tear gas at protesters trying to block a road and burn tires. The demonstrators responded by hurling rocks. AP