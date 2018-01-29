1/8 It was 25 May 2011, when Oprah Winfrey bid goodbye to millions of her fans from her iconic TV show The Oprah Winfrey Show. The show came to an end leaving a void in millions of fans who regularly got inspired, awed and fascinated by Oprah's endearing presence in their living rooms. With that, Oprah's show came to a closure after a stupendous 25-years long run. Facebook It was 25 May 2011, when Oprah Winfrey bid goodbye to millions of her fans from her iconic TV...

On 23 and 24 May, 2011 — a day before the TV show's finale episode — the who's who of Hollywood stepped in to pay a homage to the TV sensation.From Tom Hanks, Queen Latifah, Beyonce, Madonna, Dakota, Halle Berry, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise — all marked their presence at the gala.

On 7 May, 2005 the finale episode of phenomenally popular sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S was premiered and left a generation into tears. Oprah met the cast a day later in what is termed as their last interview together.

On 17 September, 1996 Oprah launched her Book Club where she would select a new book; ask viewers to read it and later discuss after a month. This move also inspired many youngsters to go back into the habit of reading.

On 30 April, 1997, in what is considered to be a huge leap on television history Ellen DeGeneres came out on Oprah's show.

On 2 May, 2011, then US Prez Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama appeared on the Oprah Show. It is often said that Winfrey's support during the presidential campaign in 2008 was one of the key factors behind Obama's victory.

On 23 May, 2005, Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise made an appearance on Oprah's show. While narrating about his then new-found love in Katie Holmes, Cruise got so excited that he jumped on to the couch, thus creating a TV spectacle for years to come.