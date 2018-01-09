1/4 Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, is greeted by a South Korean official as he crosses a concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas. Reuters Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful...

2/4 Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom where North Korea announced it will send it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month. Reuters Ri Son Gwon shakes hands with his South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon during their meeting...

3/4 Ri Son Gwon talks with his South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon (not pictured) during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom. Reuters Ri Son Gwon talks with his South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon (not pictured) during their...