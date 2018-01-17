1/5 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday undertook a sortie in the Indian Air Force (IAF) frontline combat jet, Sukhoi 30 MKI, from the Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan. PTI Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday undertook a sortie in the Indian Air Force (IAF)...

2/5 The sortie was a part of the defence minister's continued efforts to gauge and review the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the armed forces. PTI The sortie was a part of the defence minister's continued efforts to gauge and review the...

3/5 The defence minister wore a G-suit and sat behind the pilot during the flight. The sortie lasted 30 minutes. The jet has nuclear strike capability and power to penetrate deep into enemy territory. PTI The defence minister wore a G-suit and sat behind the pilot during the flight. The sortie lasted...

4/5 Sitharaman described the sortie as an “eye-opening” experience. “The experience tells me with what rigour, practice, what level of readiness and how quickly they (defence personnel) have to respond to situations. It was eye-opening and memorable,” Sitharaman said. PTI Sitharaman described the sortie as an “eye-opening” experience. “The experience tells me with...