Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday undertook a sortie in the Indian Air Force (IAF) frontline combat jet, Sukhoi 30 MKI, from the Jodhpur airbase in Rajasthan. PTI
The sortie was a part of the defence minister's continued efforts to gauge and review the operational preparedness and combat capabilities of the armed forces. PTI
The defence minister wore a G-suit and sat behind the pilot during the flight. The sortie lasted 30 minutes. The jet has nuclear strike capability and power to penetrate deep into enemy territory. PTI
Sitharaman described the sortie as an “eye-opening” experience. “The experience tells me with what rigour, practice, what level of readiness and how quickly they (defence personnel) have to respond to situations. It was eye-opening and memorable,” Sitharaman said. PTI
Sukhoi Su-30 MKI is the advanced version of the Russian Sukhoi Su-30. It is a twin-jet multirole air superiority fighter developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built under licence by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF). PTI
