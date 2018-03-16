1/5 News18 Network kicked off the the two-day summit titled 'News18's Rising India Summit', starting Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering keynote address said that the effect of the word 'rising India' gives us a vision of someone moving from the darkness to light. Rising India signifies growing, moving forward in life. News18 News18 Network kicked off the the two-day summit titled 'News18's Rising India Summit', starting...

newsmakers from the world of politics, governance, economics, sports and entertainment gather to discuss the country's rising global stature.

In the first session, Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari discussed on the topic of 'The Building Blocks of India'.

Gadkari promised that the government will achieve their road making targets by end of March, adding that he will be answerable if the target is not met. Commenting on the demand of special status for Andhra Pradesh, he said that it is not a feasible idea since other states too might also demand the same.