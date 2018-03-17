1/5 On the second day of News18's Rising India Summit in New Delhi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh Singh stressed on the need for a collective effort in 'rising India'. News18 On the second day of News18's Rising India Summit in New Delhi, Union home minister Rajnath Singh...

2/5 Singh also said that the Centre was not only ready to protect India's borders from inside the country but, also from "outside the country", making an apparent reference to growing hostilities with Pakistan and the issue of security and international terrorism. News18 Singh also said that the Centre was not only ready to protect India's borders from inside the...

3/5 On BJP's defeat in the Gorakhpur bypolls, Singh gave a vague answer and said that they have come to know such things also happen. "This will not happen again," he added. The Union minister also said that the government took pride in the fact that in the last four years of the Narendra Modi government, "not a single minister of our government was charged with corruption". News18 On BJP's defeat in the Gorakhpur bypolls, Singh gave a vague answer and said that they have come...

4/5 The home minister said that naxalism, which was a huge problem for India earlier, was no longer a challenge. Speaking on the Kashmir issue, he said that no power in the world can take Kashmir away from us. "Kashmir was ours, is ours and will be ours," he said. News18 The home minister said that naxalism, which was a huge problem for India earlier, was no longer a...