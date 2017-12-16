1/6 In his latest series 'Mountainscapes' Vicky Roy showcases human interference and destruction in Himachal Pradesh. Photograph taken in Poh, Himachal Pradesh, India by Vicky Roy In his latest series 'Mountainscapes' Vicky Roy showcases human interference and destruction in Hima

2/6 He manages to make this point without including a single human in any of the pictures. Photograph taken in Marhi, Rohtang Pass, Himachal Pradesh, India, India by Vicky Roy He manages to make this point without including a single human in any of the pictures. Photograph ta

3/6 Roy says that the city has creeped into the hills, mainly out of need for the locals. Photograph taken in Chhilage Morh, Himachal Pradesh, India by Vicky Roy Roy says that the city has creeped into the hills, mainly out of need for the locals. Photograph tak

4/6 It took Roy five years to finish this project. Photograph taken in Ghangit, Himachal Pradesh, India by Vicky Roy It took Roy five years to finish this project. Photograph taken in Ghangit, Himachal Pradesh, India

5/6 The photographer made a conscious decision to shoot the pictures in black and white when he realised that the colour distracted the viewer, prompting them to focus on the background. Photograph taken in Pashpa, Himachal Pradesh, India by Vicky Roy The photographer made a conscious decision to shoot the pictures in black and white when he realised