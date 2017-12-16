1/6
Shimla: Sill life and changing seasons. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
Shimla: Sill life and changing seasons. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
2/6
Shimla: Painted skies and twilight toast. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
Shimla: Painted skies and twilight toast. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
3/6
McLeod Ganj: Above the sea of fog. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
McLeod Ganj: Above the sea of fog. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
4/6
McLeod Ganj: A room with a view. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
McLeod Ganj: A room with a view. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
5/6
Shimla: Cottages and church bells. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
Shimla: Cottages and church bells. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
6/6
Shimla: The ocean and the lighthouse. Photograph by Harsh Pareek
Shimla: The ocean and the lighthouse. Photograph by Harsh Pareek