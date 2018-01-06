1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the first function at the newly inaugurated Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi and spoke about his government's commitment to backward districts. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the first function at the newly inaugurated...

Modi said uplifting backward districts of a region will transform the entire state and urged government officials to challenge themselves by taking postings in those districts.

"Once the people of India decide to do something, nothing is impossible," Modi said at the conference.

"On 14 April, we celebrate the jayanti of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Let us devote these coming three months to pioneering innovation in the less developed districts and transform the lives of the poor" said Modi.