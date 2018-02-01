1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic silver medallist and the sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore inaugurate the Khelo India School Games. Image Courtesy: Agencies Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Olympic silver medallist and the sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh...

2/7 Several dignitaries and distinguished athletes graced the inauguration of the Khelo India School Games. Image Courtesy: Agencies Several dignitaries and distinguished athletes graced the inauguration of the Khelo India School...

3/7 The inaugural Khelo India School Games, seen as a game-changing cog in the wheel that can spin India to international acclaim, will see competitions in 16 disciplines with more than 3700 athletes vying for 199 gold medals. Image Courtesy: Agencies The inaugural Khelo India School Games, seen as a game-changing cog in the wheel that can spin...

4/7 There was a cultural programme that celebrated the legend of Dronacharya and his ace student Arjuna, the two heroes who are commemorated by the National Sports Awards for Coaches and Athletes respectively. Image Courtesy: Agencies There was a cultural programme that celebrated the legend of Dronacharya and his ace student...

5/7 A spectacular show on India’s ancient sports and successes in the international arena was also in focus. Image courtesy: Agencies A spectacular show on India’s ancient sports and successes in the international arena was also in...

6/7 The parade of “Guru-Shishyas” from the 16 disciplines that form a part of the Khelo India School Games programme was the highlight of the opening ceremony. Expectedly, the coaches and their trainees evoked loud applause from the packed Indira Gandhi Stadium and had the whole stadium stand up and welcome them. Image Courtesy: Agencies The parade of “Guru-Shishyas” from the 16 disciplines that form a part of the Khelo India School...