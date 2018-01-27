1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen on Saturday in New Delhi. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Hun Sen on Saturday in New...

The duo held a joint press conference where they talked about the ties between India and Cambodia.

Hun Sen arrived on Wednesday to attend the Commemorative Summit hosted by India on Thursday to mark 25 years of the India-Asean Dialogue Partnership.

The Cambodian leader was among the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) heads of State who attended Friday's Republic Day celebrations as guests of honour, a first in the history of independent India.

India is a major developmental aid partner for Cambodia and has extended lines of credit totaling $65.20 million to the Southeast Asian nation for water development and transmission line projects.