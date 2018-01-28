1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with tableau artists, tribal guests, National Cadet Corps cadets and National Service Scheme volunteers in Delhi in connection with the Republic Day celebrations. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with tableau artists, tribal guests, National...

"The youth of India can bring transformative changes in the nation," the prime minister said walking among the groups of people he met at the Teen Murti bungalow lawns.

The prime minister spoke of the diversity of India and told the participants the 69th Republic Day celebrations on 26 January were special as leaders of 10 ASEAN nations joined in.

"In that spirit, we should seek to know more about the brave individuals who are serving the nation," Modi told NCC cadets stating that the country is proud of armed forces.

Modi also hailed police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the nation, and said it is important to know about their sacrifices.