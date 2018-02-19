1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the BJP's new headquarters in the New Delhi at 6, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, in the presence of veteran leaders like LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the BJP's new headquarters in the New Delhi at...

2/7 The new party office is located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg making BJP the first major national party to shift its office outside Lutyens' Bungalow Zone following Supreme Court directive to relocate party offices. PTI The new party office is located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg making BJP the first major national...

3/7 A multi-storeyed modern construction fitted with latest communication technologies, the headquarters' foundation stone was laid by Modi on 18 August 2016. It was constructed in one-and-half years. PTI A multi-storeyed modern construction fitted with latest communication technologies, the...

4/7 Addressing the gathering, Modi attributed BJP's journey to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He said that generations of 'karyakartas' have given their lives for the party. PTI Addressing the gathering, Modi attributed BJP's journey to Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit...

5/7 The prime minister also asserted that the BJP is committed to 'Rashtra Bhakti' in though, action and implementation. BJP chief Amit Shah said the new BJP headquarters is bigger than any other party office in the world. PTI The prime minister also asserted that the BJP is committed to 'Rashtra Bhakti' in though, action...

6/7 The party and its crores of workers will work together to realise Modi's dream of a new India, Shah said while paying tributes to late party leaders and workers. PTI The party and its crores of workers will work together to realise Modi's dream of a new India,...