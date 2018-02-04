1/7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally of over 2 lakh people at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Sunday. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally of over 2 lakh people at Palace Grounds in...

The rally marked the culmination of the BJP's 85-day "Parivarthana Yatra" that crisscrossed all 224 Assembly constituencies and virtually sounded the bugle for the coming polls in the state, due early this year.

Tearing into the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, Modi chided it for setting "new records" in corruption and asserted that the countdown for its exit has begun. "Congress government is at the exit gate," Modi said, as he mounted an all-out attack on the Congress rule at the huge rally.

Accusing the Opposition party of practising "appeasement politics" on the issue of triple talaq. "Congress is trying to hang a bill related to triple talaq", he said, also pointing to Congress opposition to grant constitutional status to the OBC commission.

Modi also referred to the spate of killings of BJP and RSS activists, an issue the party has brought to the focal point of its discourse, saying, "ease of doing murders" was being discussed in the state while his government talked about the ease of doing business.

Asserting that there was a "saffron wave" in the state, Modi said people of Karnataka had decided to make the state Congress free and to get rid of Congress culture.