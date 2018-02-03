1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday inaugurated the two-day Global Investors' Summit in Guwahati , a first of its kind initiative in the North East. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday...

2/9 Bhutanese prime minister Tshering Tobgay, several Union ministers, chief ministers of Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, ambassadors and high commissioners of 16 countries are attending the Summit. PTI

3/9 Addressing the event held at the Sarusojai Stadium, the prime minister expressed his happiness that Bangladesh and Bhutan have opened their consulate offices in Guwahati and said the North East is at the heart of India's 'Act East policy'. PTI

4/9 "Tagline of the meet 'Advantage Assam: India's expressway to ASEAN' is very appropriate and it is not just a statement but a 'comprehensive vision," said the prime minister. PTI

5/9 Modi said that roads and railways are being constructed at a faster pace in the North East and electricity is being generated at a similar pace. Image courtesy: Twitter/narendramodi

6/9 The prime minister 'Act East' policy requires increased people to people contact, trade ties and other relations with countries on India's east, particularly ASEAN countries. Image courtesy: Twitter/narendramodi

7/9 The summit, a first of its kind two-day initiative, is expected to see participation of top industrialists of the country including Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani. Image courtesy: Twitter/narendramodi

8/9 The summit is likely to see the participation of over 5,000 delegates from across the world, including ASEAN countries. Image courtesy: Twitter/narendramodi