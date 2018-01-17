1/8 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu reached Ahmedabad on Wednesday where they held a roadshow, visited Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurated the iCreate centre. Reuters Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu reached Ahmedabad on...

2/8 In the morning, Modi received Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the Ahmedabad airport and the leaders proceeded in a roadshow toward the Sabarmati Ashram, with crowds of people thronging both sides of the road. PTI

3/8 As the cavalcade with the two prime ministers proceeded, crowds waved Indian and Israeli flags. Over 50 stages were set up along the route of the cavalcade for cultural displays and performances. Twitter @PMOIndia

4/8 Later, both the leaders spent around 20 minutes in Sabarmati Ashram premises, where they visited 'Hriday Kunj', the home of Mahatma Gandhi. PTI

5/8 The two dignitaries also tried their hands at the 'charkha', the hand spinning wheel. In the visitor's book, Netanyahu wrote "An inspiring visit to the hearth of one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration - Mahatma Gandhi". PTI

6/8 They also flew kites for a couple of minutes, as their visit comes just a few days after 'Uttarayana' (or Makar Sankranti), the Gujarat's popular kite festival. PTI

7/8 Later, both the leaders also attended the inauguration of the iCreate centre at Deo Dholera Village in Ahmedabad. They also took a tour of the facility and visited various stalls that highlight latest technologies and innovations across various fields. Twitter @BJP4Gujarat