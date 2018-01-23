1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Davos on Monday, becoming the first Indian head of government to attend the World Economic Forum in 20 years. Instagram @narendramodi Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Davos on Monday, becoming the first Indian head of...

2/6 After arriving at Davos, Modi met Swiss President Alain Berset and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual summit. Twitter @meaindia After arriving at Davos, Modi met Swiss President Alain Berset and discussed ways to deepen...

3/6 On Monday, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan along with Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and musician Elton John received the Crystal award on the sidelines of the annual economic summit. AP On Monday, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan along with Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett and...

4/6 Shah Rukh was presented the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's rights in India". AP Shah Rukh was presented the award for "his leadership in championing children's and women's...

5/6 The actor thanked his late mother, wife and his daughter for inspiring him. After thanking the WEF for the award, Khan finished his speech with namaskar and 'Jai Hind'. Twitter @iamsrk The actor thanked his late mother, wife and his daughter for inspiring him. After thanking the...