1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all stakeholders of National Cadet Corps (NCC) to think about a plan of action for taking it to a higher level by 2023, when the body turns 75. PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged all stakeholders of National Cadet Corps (NCC) to...

2/5 Addressing the NCC rally in New Delhi, Modi said he has been a part of the corps and the spirit should remain imbibed with cadets for life. The PM also sought youths' cooperation in his fight against corruption and made a strong pitch for the use of Aadhaar, stating it has added great strength to India's development. PTI Addressing the NCC rally in New Delhi, Modi said he has been a part of the corps and the spirit...

3/5 'The National Cadet Corps is not about uniform or uniformity, it is about unity," said the prime minister. PTI 'The National Cadet Corps is not about uniform or uniformity, it is about unity," said the prime...

4/5 Modi added every young NCC cadet comes to camp with his or her own personality and identity but, he over the course of a month, forges new friendships, and a lot is learnt from each other. PTI Modi added every young NCC cadet comes to camp with his or her own personality and identity but,...