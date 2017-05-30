Muslims begin celebrating the holy month of Ramadan

Muslims began observing the holy fasting month of Ramadan on Saturday. In the picture, moon can be seen over Jama Masjid in New Delhi. PTI
Muslims fast every day for a month from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. They gather in the evening to break their fast. PTI
Muslims who are fasting get up early to eat a pre-dawn meal called suhoor and then break their fast with a meal referred to as iftar. In the picture, Muslims have gathered at Jama Masjid in Delhi to break their fast. PTI
They also offer prayers before breaking their fast. Muslims can be seen praying at the Nakhoda Mosque in Kolkata. PTI
Mosques and aid organisations organise free meals for the public every night. People can be seen buying vermicelli during Ramadan, in Old Delhi. PTI