1/14 Baiju Chakaldas Dhobi Ghat is a 70-year-old traditional open air laundry at Bangana. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

2/14 The water used for washing clothes is pumped up through a baadi (a well). Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

3/14 Chhaya Kanojia, the lessee, supervises the functions of the dhobi ghat and the 500+ dhobis that work here. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

4/14 The dhobis cycle to their areas of business — mainly, Kalbadevi, Mumbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Colaba and VT. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

5/14 The dhobis have been assigned a concrete washing pen each. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

6/14 The dhobis hand wash clothes and use hand-operated machines for drying them. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

7/14 The dhobis make a minimum of Rs 15,000 per month, as per Rakesh, who has been working at the dhobi ghat for 20 years. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

8/14 The introduction of these hand dryers has brought the washermen respite from the effort of hand-wringing clothes after washing them. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

9/14 The few women who work in the dhobi ghat, are the ones who have settled down in Mumbai with their husbands. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

10/14 There is little scope for newcomers in the business as these families have been working here for generations. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

11/14 These spaces may soon be lost to sky scrapers or malls as the latter means more profits for the land owner. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

12/14 Chhaya Kanojia checks on a dhobi's work for the day. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal

13/14 Banganga attracts visitors from all over the world. Firstpost/Priyamvada Mangal