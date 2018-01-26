1/4
Several Opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Hardik Patel, Omar Abdullah and Sharad Yadav participated in the “Samvidhaan Bachao (Save Constitution)” rally in Mumbai on Friday. Image courtesy: Twitter/pawarspeaks
It started from Oval Maidan near the state secretariat and concluded at the Gateway of India in South Mumbai, covering a distance of around two kilometers. PTI
Addressing the media, Pawar said it was a joint decision of "like-minded" parties to come together and rally to "save" the Constitution. "It would be a great disservice to the nation and the Constitution if we do not raise our voice against this," Pawar said. PTI
Meanwhile, the BJP too organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in the city on Friday afternoon, apparently to counter the Opposition's event. Addressing party workers, Devendra Fadnavis said the Opposition was attempting to divide the country along communal lines as they have no legitimate way to beat the Narendra Modi government.
