1/4 Several Opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Hardik Patel, Omar Abdullah and Sharad Yadav participated in the “Samvidhaan Bachao (Save Constitution)” rally in Mumbai on Friday. Image courtesy: Twitter/pawarspeaks Several Opposition leaders, including Sharad Pawar, Hardik Patel, Omar Abdullah and Sharad Yadav...

2/4 It started from Oval Maidan near the state secretariat and concluded at the Gateway of India in South Mumbai, covering a distance of around two kilometers. PTI It started from Oval Maidan near the state secretariat and concluded at the Gateway of India in...

3/4 Addressing the media, Pawar said it was a joint decision of "like-minded" parties to come together and rally to "save" the Constitution. "It would be a great disservice to the nation and the Constitution if we do not raise our voice against this," Pawar said. PTI Addressing the media, Pawar said it was a joint decision of "like-minded" parties to come...