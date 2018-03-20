1/4 Scores of agitating students demanding jobs in railways blocked rail traffic, including suburban services between Matunga and Dadar stations, causing difficulties to lakhs of commuters on Tuesday. Image procured by Sanjay Sawant Scores of agitating students demanding jobs in railways blocked rail traffic, including suburban...

2/4 The students blocked the rail track at 7 in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express trains in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT. Image procured by Sanjay Sawant The students blocked the rail track at 7 in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as...

3/4 "There has been no recruitment for the last four years. We are running from pillar to post. Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student, who was part of the protest, said. Image procured by Sanjay Sawant "There has been no recruitment for the last four years. We are running from pillar to post. Over...