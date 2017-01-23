Mumbai Police's Umang show sees stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar on stage

Umang, the Mumbai Police.s annual cultural extravaganza was well-attended by the who's who of the Hindi film industry. Seated in the front row were Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Rishi Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. Photos by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Devendra Fadanvis with his daughter Divija; Sairat star Aakash Thosar; Mumbai's commissioner of police Datta Padsalgikar. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Mahesh Manjrekar and Jeetendra share a moment. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Ramesh Sippy is seen here with Ranveer Singh. Ranveer seemed to have come straight from the Padmavati sets. Photo by Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
The Shetty sisters — Shilpa and Shamita — pose here with Ranveer Singh and Devendra Fadnavis. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Ranveer and Mumbai's policemen pose for the shutterbugs together. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Akshay Kumar performs an impromptu jig on stage. Seen here with anchor Manish Paul. Photo: Sachin Gokhale
Shahid Kapoor shows who's the boss of dance at Umang. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt pull a 'Humpty Sharma (or Badrinath) ki Dulhaniya' with their act on stage. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Sushant Singh Rajput takes to the stage. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Bring out the 'kala chashmas': Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif perform to their 2016 hit. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost
Kiara Advani was among the actors who performed at Umang. Photo: Sachin Gokhale/Firstpost